Leah Remini is looking forward to watching her close friend Jennifer Lopez take the stage, alongside Shakira, for the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in February.

The actress and longtime bestie of the Hustlers star spoke to ET's Lauren Zima backstage after Monday's Dancing With the Stars -- on which she served as a guest judge -- and the outspoken star addressed the NFL's decision to tap Lopez to perform at the big game.

"It makes sense to me why, you know?" Remini explained.

When asked what she thinks fans can look forward to from the singer's performance, Remini exclaimed, "Everything!"

But does "everything" mean any special guest stars? Remini admitted that she didn't know anything about that possibility, but said she doesn't know if the performance would even need any additional artists.

"I don't know. To me, Jennifer is enough, and Shakira?! Anybody else would just be, like, added on," she shared.

Remini also opened up about her friend's upcoming wedding to fiance Alex Rodriguez -- specifically, whether or not she thinks she'll be asked to be a bridesmaid.

"You know, she has sisters, so that's a tough one. I wouldn't expect it," Remini explained. "I would just be happy to be there."

While there's no wedding date set -- or at least no date yet announced -- Remini has no doubt that it's going to be flawless, and exactly what Lopez has envisioned for the special day.

"Jennifer's a planner. She's amazing. She has vision. She knows exactly what she wants," Remini shared. "I don't think it's gonna be hard for her to do that."

It turns out that she's also a big fan of Lopez's future husband, and she feels their love was basically destined from the day they met up and began dating.

"Sometimes, things just click," Remini said of the lovebirds' instant chemistry at the start of their high-profile romance. "If things are meant to be, they're meant to be."

"And I love seeing her happy," she added with a smile.

However, Remini herself didn't seem too happy while serving as a guest judge on the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars! During the show, the fearlessly vocal star repeatedly interrupted fellow judges Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli, and playfully bickered with Carrie Ann Inaba.

Things got tense when Remini threatened to walk off the set after Goodman and Tonioli gave Lamar Odom low scores for his Viennese waltz with partner Peta Murgatroyd. The actress called the numbers they awarded "unacceptable."

Later, she got into a yelling match with Goodman after he harshly criticized Karamo Brown's paso doble with Jenna Johnson, which led to Tonioli stepping in to Goodman's defense and demanding that he be allowed to share advice as a dance professional.

"They know what they're talking about," Remini admitted backstage. "But I'm speaking from my heart."

When asked if she'll be returning as a DWTS guest judge at any point in the future, Remini joked, "I hope so, but I don't know if they'll have me back at this point."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

