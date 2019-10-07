'Dancing With the Stars': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 4!

Dancing With the Stars returns on Monday and all the stars will one again be fighting hard for their place in the competition. This season has already had its fair share of surprises, and ET will be following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best dances and most shocking moments.

Tonight, DWTS welcomes back guest judge Leah Remini, who will join the panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli in scoring tonight's slate of performances.

Last week, Ray Lewis announced that he had decided to pull out of the competition due to an old injury that had recently resurfaced as a result of dancing rehearsals, and his exit meant all the remaining dancers were spared from elimination. However, we will once again be saying goodbye to yet another DWTS couple.

The show kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be bringing you all the highlights in real time.

For a look at the dramatic first three weeks of this revamped Dancing With the Stars season, check out the video below.

