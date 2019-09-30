Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will "never let go" of their ballroom bliss!

During Monday's highly anticipated "Movie Night" on Dancing With the Stars, #TeamDanceWitKel performed a Rumba to Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."

Channeling Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater and Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson, Witney and Kel flawlessly recreated some of the most iconic scenes from 1997's Titanic. Yes, including Rose's famous "I'm Flying!" moment aboard the ship with Jack.

The performance was well-received by the judges, with Carrie Ann Inaba calling it "really solid dancing." Even head judge Len Goodman was on board with the piece, praising Kel's "good, solid performance."

The two received a total score of 20/30, which should be high enough to save them from the second elimination of season 28.

ABC first teased which movie Kel and Witney would be tackling via Instagram last Friday, sharing a photo of the two in rehearsal. "Whenever #TeamDanceWitKel is here, there’s nothing we fear! ❤️," a caption on the DWTS Instagram page read. "Comment their film for #MovieNight below if you think you know what it is! #DWTS."

When ET caught up with the dance duo following their week two performance last week, Kel and Witney explained just how happy they were to be announced as one of the "safe" couples prior to Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong's elimination.

"It was awesome, we made it through," said Kel, with Witney adding, "Relief!"

Regarding the new voting format, which now includes a judges' save, Witney said it makes everything a bit more "scary."

"I like the new format where the judges do save somebody because I think that's really important," she explained. "They can see potential in a different couple and so that really gives us hope for the people who are really trying and working hard. It's definitely savage, though. Hunger Games, for sure."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke to Withdraw From 'Dancing With the Stars' Monday Night (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars': A Complete Guide to the New Ballroom Rules

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Reveals Who They Think Will Be Their Toughest Competition (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars' Sends Two Competitors Home in First Double Elimination of the Season

Related Gallery