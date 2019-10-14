'Dancing With the Stars' Week 5: ET Will Be Live Blogging Disney Night!

Dancing With the Stars returns on Monday and the stars will be paying tribute to the House of Mouse!

The nine couples still in the competition will be taking to the DWTS stage with performances inspired by some of the most beloved animated classics and successful live-action films Disney has ever created.

As Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli judge the performances -- and hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews add their own commentary to the competition -- ET will be following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best dances, most emotional moments and the most shocking scores.

The show kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be bringing you all the highlights in real time.

Last week, fans had to say goodbye to former NBA star Lamar Odom and his pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd, who were eliminated after the judges had to choose between them and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and his partner, Jenna Johnson.

Check out the video below for more on last week's surprising Dancing With the Stars.

