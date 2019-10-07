Lauren Alaina made her country dreams come true Monday night, channeling her role model, Dolly Parton, in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom!

Rocking a beautiful pastel yellow dress, the "Getting Good" singer and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, performed a Foxtrot set to "Jolene" that was filled with breathtaking spins, leg extensions and the facial expressions to match. Lauren revealed in her pre-taped interview package that she took Gleb to Nashville so that they could get extra inspired to dance for Dolly.

Judge Len Goodman praised Lauren for her "lovely moment, where you did a heel turn," while guest judge Leah Remini said "I just loved it all. You moved me and you told a story." And if Dolly was watching at home, we can't imagine she'd be anything less than proud of Lauren for this highly entertaining routine!

Speaking with co-host Erin Andrews after, Lauren revealed that, during the week, her cousin Holly suffered a brain bleed that put her in a coma, and she lost a few days of rehearsal to visit her. Fighting back tears, Lauren said her family encouraged her to return to Los Angeles and keep trying hard... and that's exactly what she did.

Lauren and Gleb received a total score of 32/40 from the judges, which should be more than enough to keep them safe from elimination tonight.

The dance comes one week after the two channeled Julia Roberts and Richard Gere for a Pretty Woman-inspired Tango during Movie Night. That piece received a 20/30 from the judges, placing Lauren and Gleb sixth on the leaderboard that night (tied with Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson).

Late last month, Lauren spoke with ET about what it's been like going from a "dorky" tomboy in her past life to a sexy (and single!) performer on DWTS.

"The first week we met, [Gleb] was like, 'You've got to believe that you're sexy and beautiful,'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'Gleb, I was the tomboy, dorky girl, who made straight As.'"

Hear more in the video below.

