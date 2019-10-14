The Dancing With the Stars cast is taking over Entertainment Tonight!

Ahead of the dance competition show's highly anticipated Disney Night, Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown, model Sailor Brinkley-Cook and more stars from season 28 are co-hosting our broadcast show on Monday, from the Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.

In between filming their pre-taped packages for Monday's DWTS, the cast joined ET's Keltie Knight for magical interviews, fun standups and, of course, some rides in the Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Resort.

"I am, like, the biggest Disney fan," Hannah, sporting a pair of Minnie Mouse ears, raved. "I truly have this amazing experience every time I step into the park of just feeling like a kid again. I just love Disney!"

Actress Kate Flannery agreed, saying, "Disney is the happiest place on Earth, so we're bringing the happiest place on Earth to everyone."

For the first time ever in all 28 seasons of DWTS, the opening dance number was pre-recorded inside the resort, with choreography by Zach Woodlee (Glee, Grease Live!). Hannah's pro partner, Alan Bersten, told ET getting to dance at Disneyland was "literally" a dream come true.

And while he couldn't tell us too much about what Disney movie he and Hannah will be channeling with their Foxtrot, Alan teased that it's "a classic that was remade recently."

Sailor and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, who are dancing the Viennese Waltz, teased that they, too, will be taking on a classic. "We're doing a quintessential kind of Disney," they shared. "Like when you think of Disney, you think of this."

Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Monday for the full Disneyland takeover, and watch Dancing With the Stars Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

