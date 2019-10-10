Ally Brooke couldn't be more thankful for her time on Dancing With the Stars!

Even though we're only four weeks into the dance competition show, the 26-year-old singer told ET's Jason Carter on Wednesday that competing on season 28 has already transformed her in so many ways. Plus, after breaking free from Fifth Harmony to embark on a solo career this year, she said she feels like "a totally new person" in 2019.

"It's had such a big impact on me already," she shared of competing for the mirrorball. "These past few weeks have been so incredible. I've grown so much, I've learned so much about myself, about what I'm capable of, about pushing myself and, of course, becoming such a better dancer. And also having my inner confidence blooming. It's been unbelievable for me, so I'm so happy."

"I hope I make it really far," she added. "I hope I bring home that mirrorball trophy, but just having that experience alone is such a blessing and, man, it's been incredible."

During week two of the competition, Brooke opened up about being bullied for her dancing while she was in Fifth Harmony, the famous girl group also made up of Camila Cabello, Normani, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane that was formed on season two of The X Factor. Speaking with ET, Brooke explained the overwhelming response she's received about being so vulnerable on live TV from her legions of fans.

"The fans, they saw at that time when I would get blown up for my dancing, online, on social media, the comments," she recalled. "They could pull up those receipts! They were there for me, to be my community."

"Opening up fully on the show, being able to share my story and what it was like and how it really affected me, to now, being out there, literally laying it all out on the ballroom floor and kind of owning what I've got, it's been incredible. And the support has been overwhelming. Everybody's been so lovely to me, so kind, so supportive. The comments have been, honestly, so beautiful, and have lifted me up and my spirits. It's so awesome because the audience and my fans are on this journey with me."

Later in the interview, Brooke got emotional while opening up about how she found her voice after Fifth Harmony.

"Oh my gosh, I don't even recognize myself in that picture," she said, as we showed Brooke a photo of the group at the 2016 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards. "I was just such a different girl. It's so crazy... being in Fifth Harmony was such an amazing experience and also very eye-opening. There's so much that happened, good and bad, and obviously me, my journey being in the group, and having those comments made about me. And even the comments about my appearance, I'm getting emotional just thinking about it. It's crazy."

"Finding my voice was so imperative for me and so important," she continued. "When Fifth Harmony ended, I was so excited and happy to break free from whatever people thought about me and just truly show who I was. This year, I got to! Especially with [my single] 'Low Key,' I got to show people in that [music video] that I could dance and I was a performer and show people who I was. And then with my other music, 'Lips Don't Lie' and now 'Higher,' just finding who I am and breaking free from everything in the past has been such an unbelievable, remarkable feeling for me."

As for how she's doing on DWTS, Brooke has been absolutely crushing the competition with her pro partner, Sasha Farber! The two topped the leaderboard yet again on Monday night for their Tina Turner-inspired jive to "Proud Mary," and were therefore safe from elimination.

"It's so crazy! It's wild, I've had the time of my life, it's been so much fun," she raved, telling ET that some of her fellow Fifth Harmony girls have been showing her love on social media. "That feels really, really nice. Everybody's so busy doing their own thing, taking over the world, and it's really nice to know I have that support."

Unfortunately, Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson and Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd didn't have that same luck, placing in the bottom two. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli ultimately sent Odom and Murgatroyd packing, but the former NBA star has been staying positive amid their exit.

"I learned that I can do just about anything if I put my mind and my heart and soul into it, which I did with this competition," he told ET on Tuesday. "This was a humbling experience for me."

"He brought the heart and soul of the competition," Murgatroyd added. "You can definitely have the people on the show that have performance experience, dance experience, acting experience, all of that, which obviously goes a long way, but the show, Dancing With the Stars, is about the journey of someone starting from scratch and ending up becoming a dancer."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, hear more in the video below!

