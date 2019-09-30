Ally Brooke delivered a beautiful tribute to her idol, Selena Quintanilla, on Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars.

As it was Movie Night for the ABC competition series, the singer and her pro partner, Sasha Farber, took inspiration from the 1997 film starring Jennifer Lopez, Selena -- while Brooke explained how she's worshiped the late Tejano singer. Quintanilla died in 1995, when Brooke was just 2 years old.

After opening up about her insecurity with her dancing last week, the former Fifth Harmony member made a big statement and started her Rumba to Quintanilla's "Dreaming of You" solo.

Despite her "skimpy whatever you call it," according to Len Goodman (it was actually a costume similar to the one J.Lo wears at the end of Selena), Brooke wowed on the dance floor. "Beautiful!" Bruno Tonioli praised.

"I had chills the whole time!" Carrie Ann Inaba raved, before the judges awarded them a 24/30.

Brooke was clearly proud to have delivered such a beautiful dance in tribute to someone who meant so much to her. "I want to give them a shout out, all the Quintanillas. Suzette, we got to see her a few days ago," Brooke told Erin Andrews after the dance, showing off the "Selena" pin in her hair. "Selena's in my heart forever. I hope I made her proud."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on Brooke's love for Quintanilla in the video below.

