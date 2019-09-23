Ally Brooke broke down on Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars.

The former Fifth Harmony singer took things personally on week two of the competition, as she opened up about her insecurities from her days in the girl group. During rehearsals with partner Sasha Farber, Brooke recalled being bullied and labeled the worst dancer in Fifth Harmony. She said she was channeling that hurt into practice, determined to impress with her Viennese Waltz this week.

Brooke took the dance floor and did what she came to do, earning a score of 20/30, and major props from judge Carrie Ann Inaba for conquering her fears.

"That felt honestly liberating for me," Brooke told Erin Andrews after the dance, before breaking into tears. "I just want to say up here while I have the opportunity, if anyone ever feels like they're scared to do something because they got made fun of or bullied, I want you to know that you can do it, and I hope that I can be an inspiration and voice for you guys."

Brooke also has the challenge of competing on DWTS after fellow Fifth Harmony member Normani -- who placed third in the competition in 2017.

"I'm excited to take it on myself," Brooke previously told ET of following in Normani's footsteps. "Obviously [Normani's] experience on the show, being there was amazing. She had the most incredible time. And she, girl, is like a whole other level. She is so amazing and so talented. She did unbelievable."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

