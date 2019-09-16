Too much Beyoncé? Never!

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber are coming to the singer's defense, after judge Len Goodman seemingly shaded her during Monday's Dancing With the Stars premiere while critiquing the dance duo's first dance.

"The first thing [Ally did] when she came down [the stairs] was a traditional Cha Cha step," Sasha explained to ET's Keltie Knight. "So I'm like, 'What are we looking at here?' Beyoncé's in right now, right?"

"We love Beyoncé! Who doesn't love Beyoncé? Whatevs," added Ally. "Honestly, I had so much fun out there. Hearing the judges' reactions was, of course, tough, but that's OK. It's just notes to get better. I knew this was day one and I want to grow more and more from here."

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

In case you missed it, when Ally and Sasha hit the dance floor for a Cha Cha set to Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home," they got some harsh criticism from Len for her "gyrating." In fact, he slammed the dance for having too much "Beyonce stuff" in it, but didn't exactly make it clear what he meant by that.

Naturally, Beyoncé fans took to Twitter to let Goodman know that no one messes with the Beyhive! See their reactions below:

If Len can find fault with Beyonce, there is no hope for him! #TimeToRetireLen#DWTSpic.twitter.com/O9fAY4j0iS — Ann Marie Pincivero (@ampincivero) September 17, 2019

LOL. You have got to love Len. Too much of Beyonce stuff on the dance. Here's Bey's response to Len 👇 #DWTSpic.twitter.com/7STtZ86pRT — Valerie (@Valerie44681572) September 17, 2019

#DWTS NEEDS TO ISSUE A FORMAL APOLIGY TO BEYONCÉ BEFORE THIS SHOW IS OVER TONIGHT! Her special is literally coming on right after! — Crystal Brumfield (@CrystalBrumfie4) September 17, 2019

"A lot of BEYONCE stuff which I'm not a fan of." OK. So I officially HATE Len even more. Don't disrespect the QUEEN! #DWTSpic.twitter.com/R25KUeNSzH — Ann Marie Pincivero (@ampincivero) September 17, 2019

So what’s wrong with Beyoncé, Len? Are you threatened by strong women who aren’t afraid of expressing sensuality? 🤨 #dwts — Courtney (@putUincespence) September 17, 2019

Len said Ally was dancing like Beyoncé THAT IS NOT AN INSULT #DWTSpic.twitter.com/fbbzHrgLKf — 𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐳𝐢𝐞𝐫: 𝐠𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 (@potaylortotstoo) September 17, 2019

RELATED CONTENT:

How Lauren Alaina Is Channeling 'Sexy' on 'DWTS' After John Crist Split (Exclusive)

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten on Those Showmance Comments During 'DWTS' Premiere (Exclusive)

'DWTS': Lindsay Arnold Reacts to Being Paired with Sean Spicer and How She'll Handle the Backlash (Exclusive)

Related Gallery