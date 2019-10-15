Mom and dad were supporting Dawson Leery on Monday night's Dancing With the Stars! Contestant James Van Der Beek got a blast from his Dawson's Creek past when his on-screen parents cheered him on from the audience.

"That was so cool! To have John Wesley Shipp and Mary-Margaret [Humes] here, who played my mom and dad on Dawson's Creek, sitting together," Van Der Beek told ET's Keltie Knight after the show. "It was just awesome. They had great seats, as well they should. Yeah, I love them!"

Humes took to Instagram to share some sweet photos from the evening with Shipp, her former on-screen husband.

"And we are off to cheer on our favorite 'son' @vanderjames#dancingwiththestars and his beautiful partner @theemmaslater 🕺🏻💃," she captioned one shot. "They are going to slay their Paso Doble tonight!!! Hey #dawsoncreek fans etc. please don’t forget to vote by texting the word James to 21523 ten times between 8:00 and 9:45 EST... don’t worry I’ll remind you throughout the evening!!!! ❤️ #teamvanderslate@dancingabc."

True to stage mom form, Humes shared lots of posts to her Instagram Story, encouraging fans to vote for her former TV son.

After Van Der Beek's performance, the two stars joined him on the dance floor for a reunion pic -- their first in 18 years!

"So proud of this one right here!!! Such an awesome night in the ballroom @dancingabc with @vanderjames ❤️ This is the first picture of the three of us together in 18 years!!!" Humes captioned the photo. "#dawsoncreek #dwts #foreverfriends#family is everything!!"

Shipp added on his own account, "He truly killed it, 1st time seeing James in 18 years!"

Van Der Beek and his partner, Emma Slater, had a top performing night, scoring two nines and one eight from the judges.

"It's gratifying, it really is. We do it for us, we do it for the audience, we do it to circulate that energy, but to get a nice score at the end is fun," Van Der Beek told ET.

