Congrats are in order for James Van Der Beek!

The former Dawson's Creek star announced on Monday's Dancing With the Stars that he and his wife, Kimberly, are expecting their sixth child together.

James revealed the news in his pre-taped interview package, saying, "We're so excited. There's a new little Van Der Beek in there!"

While sharing the news with his partner, Emma Slater, he also brought up how hearing the baby's heartbeat is something "you never take for granted," as his wife had three previous miscarriages. The two are also parents to Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3 and Gwendolyn, 1.

"Six babies, James!" Emma replied. "Is that because she saw your rumba?"

Emma told James that their routine would be perfect this week, as it was a "joyous" quickstep to "Walking on Sunshine." The two received a 28/40 from the judges.

James also revealed the news via Instagram, writing, "Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family."

"We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result - something I NEVER thought we’d ever do... but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment," he explained. "Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement - nobody failed to 'carry.' these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve."

"We decided to put ourselves out there - not knowing what we’d find - in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most," he continued. "Happily, for us - this time- we walked out with tears of joy. #AndThenIDancedAQuickStep."

See more from James' DWTS journey in the video below.

