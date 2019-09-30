A Star Is Born in the ballroom, and that star is James Van Der Beek!

After wowing us the past two weeks, the actor proved he's in it to win it yet again on Monday, performing a romantic Rumba to "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper during "Movie Night" on Dancing With the Stars.

While Van Der Beek dedicated the performance to his wife, Kimberly, he and Slater perfectly encapsulated Gaga and Cooper's on-screen chemistry in A Star Is Born, sashaying across the ballroom and giving audience members all the feels.

The performance was moving from beginning to end and unsurprisingly left the judges just as emotional. Bruno Tonioli was especially taken back, telling the two, "The audience is obviously going Gaga for James! ... There was nothing shallow about that performance!"

"Usually the Rumba is the woman's dance, but tonight, I watched both of you. It was stunning," Carrie Ann noted.

Len Goodman, meanwhile, criticized the dance as "a little too passionate for me" -- but did you see Gaga and Cooper's Oscars performance?

Van Der Beek and Slater received a score of 23/30.

Van Der Beek seems to be having the time of his life on DWTS so far. Last week, he couldn't stop gushing about being on the show while speaking to ET just momens after his week two peformance.

"I'm having the best time, so great!" he exclaimed. "I have always wanted to dance and I love music, I love moving, so to get to learn from a pro at this level, it's awesome."

Hear more from #TeamVanDerSlate in the video below.

