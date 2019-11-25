Ally Brooke is pulling out all the stops for that mirrorball trophy!

The former Fifth Harmony member gave it her all on the dance floor -- and then some -- on Monday's season finale of Dancing With the Stars. Brooke, who previously sang her own song, "Higher," on the dance competition, once again showed off her vocals as she kicked off her jive with Tina Turner's "Proud Mary."

The redemption dance earned rave reviews from the judges. "You've done your chances no harm at all with that jive. Fantastic!" Len Goodman said.

"I just want to say there's been a lot of controversy and I can't express enough that is why you're here tonight. Well done!" Carrie Ann Inaba said, before the judges awarded Ally a 30/30 for the performance.

Brooke and her pro partner, Sasha Farber, are also set to dance to "Conga" by Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine later in the episode, as they compete for the mirrorball against Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko and Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson.

The pop star emotionally reflected on her dance journey ahead of the finale. "My dance journey has been unbelievable. I'm so happy that I've actually improved week after week. I've really had to dig into my own determination and perseverance. I've really worked on my footwork and my frame, my hip movements, my hand," she said in a video posted on DWTS' Instagram on Monday.

"It's been the most challenging thing I've ever done. I dance my heart out," she added. "I had hoped and dreamed of being in the finale, and I made it. Ally made it to the finale!"

Brooke made it to Monday's finale after last week's shocking episode, in which the judges saved her from elimination over frontrunner James Van Der Beek. Brooke had been saved from elimination twice before -- and offered to give up her spot in the finale to Van Der Beek.

See what she told ET about the unforgettable moment in the video below.

