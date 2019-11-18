Dancing With the Stars ended with an incredibly shocking elimination.

At the end of Monday's semifinals, frontrunners Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber and James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater found themselves in the bottom two, forcing the judges to make a seemingly impossible decision on who to send home. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli all agreed that they were surprised to see either of the couples in danger of elimination but ultimately decided to unanimously save Ally and Sasha, sending James and Emma home packing.

After hearing the results, a teary-eyed Ally went up to host Tom Bergeron and asked if she could surrender her spot and give it to James, who revealed earlier in the show that he was dedicating his dance to his wife, Kimberly, who suffered a miscarriage over the weekend. The two were expecting their sixth child together.

Speaking with ET just moments later, Ally explained exactly what she was thinking and feeling during that bittersweet moment.

"I'm really sad and I just feel like it's not right that he went home and that is how I feel," she told ET's Lauren Zima. "Obviously I know Sasha and I have been through hell and back on the show. We've overcome so many obstacles and we're strong people, we adore the show more than anything. I have had the time of my life on this show. But it's really tough, especially given James' circumstances that he went tonight."

"I don't believe it's fair that he was sent home, so I just wanted to give my spot to him," she continued. "He's been through so much and he's overcome so many things. Especially this past week, I just felt it was right to give it to him. Obviously he didn't accept it. I talked to him and he was proud of me. He told me, 'Don't be afraid to shine.' So I'm going to take that with me and I just have to do this for him, is what I feel."

Sasha (who is married to Emma) chimed in, telling ET, "I know how hard [Ally's] worked and it's just one of those horrible scenarios that you just do not want to be in."

"At the end of the day, listening to James' story and looking at Emma, you realize that this just a dance show and what's important is family," he added. "And what you get out of this show is true family. We've made family with James, Ally's part of the family. It feels like we're one clique now."

During next week's finals, Ally and Sasha will be competing for the season 28 mirrorball trophy against Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten and Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, who also shared how they reacted to what they just witnessed in the ballroom Monday night.

"Earlier, when we were about to walk down for the opening number, Lauren was saying, 'James, next week, when you win the show, when you lift that trophy, we're going to be so proud of you,'" Gleb shared. "We pray for him, we pray for his family, we pray for his wife. We wish him all the best. He was one of the best dancers out there, 100%."

"I literally said that to him tonight, before the show," added Lauren. "I said, 'I may be going home, but I'm going to be so proud to watch you lift that mirrorball if you win it.' And then he got eliminated! I don't think anyone in the entire world saw that coming. I would not have wanted to be a judge tonight, I can tell you that."

Witney had a similar reaction, telling ET that everyone's "mouths just dropped."

"I mean, it was crazy," she said. "First of all, I didn't expect those two to be in the bottom at all. I have no idea how they decided to keep one or the other.

"I feel like James has just been amazing the whole time," Hannah raved. "And he's not just amazing on the dance floor, he's an amazing human."

