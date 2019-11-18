Monday night's dance to Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" helped Hannah Brown get a few things off her chest.

The former Bachelorette and her pro partner, Alan Bersten, delivered a stunning contemporary routine to the emotional song, moving both the audience and viewers at home -- and earning high praise from the judges.

"I have been through a lot that directly relates to this song," Brown said in the package ahead of her performance. "My Bachelorette experience did not go like I thought it would."

Fans saw the former pageant queen end her engagement to Jed Wyatt on the season finale of The Bachelorette in July, after discovering he had a girlfriend back home while filming the show.

"It has not been easy. It's still a process. I thought he was honest and he wasn't," Brown told Bersten, tearing up. "I didn't know what was next, really. Like, what just happened to my life."

Brown seemed hopeful post-Bachelorette finale on After the Final Rose, when she asked out her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, for a drink. They spent the night together at her place in Los Angeles soon after, but things didn't work out.

"I never thought this would be where I was at. I truly did want to find somebody, and I didn't," Brown said on Monday's DWTS. "I think the disappointment and the heartbreak is what has made me strong. I do want to love somebody one day, but right now, I am totally fine being on my own. Being in the finale would be a symbol of the blessings that have come from the pain, and being able to love myself every single day."

Brown channeled that energy into her passionate contemporary routine, and teared up on the dance floor. The judges raved over her performance.

"What was most impressive on this was those two lifts... well done," said Carrie Ann Inaba -- who cleared the air with Brown earlier in the episode.

In the star lounge, Brown got emotional talking about her performance with Erin Andrews.

"I feel like I've had so many people go on this journey with me, and to be able to kind of just tell my story and the things that people don't always see... it was like a weight off of me to just leave that in the past," she said, choking up.

"It's amazing to... when you don't have words, just dance. Let your body do the speaking," Bersten added.

The pair received a score of 27 out of 30 for their dance. "It felt really great, and it's not about the scores, it's about how this journey has been for me, and it's been really good," Brown insisted.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

