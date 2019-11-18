Is there still hope for Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron?

Brown's friend, Hannah Godwin, weighed in on the possibility of the pair getting back together while speaking with ET's Katie Krause at REVOLVE's 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards 2019 at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Friday.

"I think they're both wonderful people, but I think if it's meant to be, it's meant to be. It's just one of those things," Godwin said. "You can't force anything and you never know. They're both busy people, but they're both great."

Cameron was runner-up on Brown's season of The Bachelorette, but after her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt, she invited him out for a drink. Soon after, he spent the night at her place in Los Angeles -- but then was spotted on several dates with Gigi Hadid in New York City. Cameron and Hadid have since gone their separate ways. Meanwhile, fans couldn't help but point out the way he looked at Brown at the People's Choice Awards earlier this month, hoping they'll rekindle their romance.

"I think it could work, but also I don't know if they're into it," Godwin told ET. "That's up to them."

Godwin, meanwhile, is happily engaged to Dylan Barbour, after his proposal on Bachelor in Paradise season six. The couple isn't wedding planning just yet; instead, they're planning their engagement party.

"We have a lot of good friends so you never know [if Cameron and Brown will be there]," Godwin noted.

ET spoke with Brown about her PCAs reunion with Cameron at Dancing With the Stars last week. "I mean, it was -- I should be used to being around my exes because we're always kind of together anyway because Bachelor Nation's such a family," she shared.

"It was great, but I'm really great, I got to take home the win," she added.

