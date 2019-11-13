Could Hannah Brown find love at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards?

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the Bachelorette at the event's red carpet on Wednesday, where she declared she's a "single lady," and open to meeting someone at the awards show.

"I mean, that's not, like, my first priority right now. I am definitely focused on being in the semifinals of Dancing With the Stars. But I am a single lady. I like country music. They could serenade me... well," she said, seemingly hinting at the quality of the serenades she received on The Bachelorette.

Brown's season of The Bachelorette ended in July with a failed engagement to Jed Wyatt, but the former pageant queen said she hasn't sworn off musicians for good. "I mean... I can't be turned off by all musicians," she shared.

"Why not [date a musician]?" Brown's DWTS partner, Alan Bersten, asked. "She loves country music!"

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Whether she walks away from the 2019 CMA Awards with a new love interest remains to be seen; the blonde beauty had her eyes on meeting someone else at the awards show.

"Garth Brooks!" she shared. "I've always wanted to meet him. He seems like the coolest guy ever and I went to one of his concerts and it was just an experience unlike any other, so I'm really excited to meet him."

The 2019 CMAs will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET. See more on Brown in the video below.

