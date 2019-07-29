'The Bachelorette': Jed Wyatt's Dog Food Jingle Is Real -- Listen!

Jed Wyatt's greatest accomplishment is his dog food jingle -- and we found it.

Fans knew the Nashville-based musician had appeared onThe Bachelorette to promote his music career, but Monday's episode of the ABC dating show unveiled a surprisingly new layer to his narrative. When asked by Hannah Brown's father about his greatest accomplishments in a discussion about his financial stability, Wyatt listed the deal he recently signed with a dog food company to produce and sing jingles.

We were shook by the revelation (seemingly moreso than Brown's father, who didn't seem that shocked), but now that we've found the ad, everything seems to make so much sense.

"You get home, you know who's been waiting, wagging by the door/ rain or shine, the kind of love like nothing you've seen before/ your dog really does deserve the best/ go pick them up some better bowl," Wyatt sings in the ad, which Better Bowl conveniently tagged him in.

Always waiting. Always there. Go ahead and give your dog something special and fresh. BetterBowl - It's Better Than... Posted by Better Bowl on Thursday, June 20, 2019

The controversial contestant was roasted and toasted for his disastrous meeting with Brown's family during night one of her Bachelorette finale. After having met Brown's other finalist, Tyler Cameron, her parents were visibly less enthused with Wyatt; he noticed, too.

"It seemed like they were mainly concerned with the financial aspect of our relationship," he confessed to the camera. "They don't think I'm adequate or something."

Later, Brown's father admitted to her that he had reservations -- and brought up the dog food jingle as an example.

"He's very proud of the dog food jingle that he did, and that's what he said he was proud about," he told his frustrated daughter. "You are my No. 1 priority... we want to be here with you."

"The man of the house has his obligations too. He shouldn't depend on the woman," her dad says. "I'm trying to be supportive, because I don't want you to settle for anything... that's as honest as I can be."

Brown's parents aren't the only ones with concerns about Wyatt. Fans have been looking forward to hearing his side of the story after his ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, came forward last month claiming they were in a serious relationship when he appeared on The Bachelorette. She alleged that Wyatt planned to keep dating her when he returned from the show.

"The past couple of months have been really tough and emotional," Brown said at the end of Monday night's episode. "I know there are a lot of rumors out there. Honestly, tomorrow night, I have a lot of questions that need to be answered."

Brown's season finale continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's live Bachelorette finale coverage starts at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on ET Live, which you can stream on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette': All Our Theories on Why Hannah Brown Might Not Be Engaged

'The Bachelorette' Finale: Hannah Brown Speaks Out on 'Rumors' in Candid Message to Viewers

'The Bachelorette' Finale: Fans React to Jed Wyatt's Disastrous Meeting With Hannah Brown's Family

Related Gallery