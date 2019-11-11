Hannah Brown found herself surrounded by her exes on Sunday night.

The former Bachelorette took home the award for Competition Contestant of 2019 at the People's Choice Awards, with exes Colton Underwood and Tyler Cameron cheering her on from the same table.

As Brown told ET after Monday's episode ofDancing With the Stars, however, it was nice to have the support.

"I mean, it was -- I should be used to being around my exes, because we're always kind of together anyway because Bachelor Nation's such a family," she shared.

"It was great, but I'm really great I got to take home the win," she added.

Brown vied for Underwood's love on his season of The Bachelor last year, while Cameron was the runner-up on her season of The Bachelorette. After her failed engagement to winner Jed Wyatt, Brown tried to give things another shot with Cameron, though their romance seemed to fizzle out soon after it began.

Still, following his breakup from Gigi Hadid, fans analyzing Cameron and Brown at the People's Choice Awards seemed to think the 26-year-old contractor had feelings for Brown.

Cameron has remained supportive of Brown, telling ET last month that he's rooting for her to win Dancing With the Stars. "Of course. I'm rooting her on, I hope she wins the mirrorball," he said. "So, I'm pulling for her. Of course I'm pulling for her."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on Brown in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS': Hannah Brown Rocks BTS Performance After 'Hard Week' of Rehearsals

Hannah Brown Wins Big at 2019 People's Choice Awards as Exes Colton Underwood & Tyler Cameron Cheer Her On

'DWTS': How Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten Worked Through Issues After Last Week's Tension

Related Gallery