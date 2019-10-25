Looks like Tyler Cameron is #TeamAlanbamahannah!

ET spoke with the former Bachelorette contestant at the expansion of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Hollywood in Florida, on Friday, where he revealed he is rooting for his ex, Hannah Brown, and her pro partner, Alan Bersten, to win Dancing With the Stars.

After recently moving into a new apartment in New York City, Cameron joked it's been a bit difficult to watch Brown compete live on season 28 of the dance competition show. However, he's still finding ways to catch up on her high-scoring routines via social media.

"I still don't have a TV. I don't have a TV yet, I don't even have furniture yet," he told ET's Rachel Smith. "So I've been watching snippets through Twitter and all that."

Cameron added that he "of course" hopes Brown will win the competition, which has her going head to head with stars like Ally Brooke, James Van Der Beek and Lauren Alaina.

"Of course. I'm rooting her on, I hope she wins the mirrorball," he said. "So, I'm pulling for her. Of course I'm pulling for her."

Cameron, 26, and Brown, 25, are currently both single. Shortly after fans saw Brown's failed engagement to Jed Wyatt unfold during the season finale of The Bachelorette in July, she and Cameron went out for a drink and spent the night together in Los Angeles. Days later, Cameron began dating model Gigi Hadid, but the two split earlier this month.

As for where Cameron's relationship with Brown stands today, he told ET, "We're just friends right now."

"She's busy doing her thing, I'm busy doing mine," he explained. "But she's doing incredible dancing right now and I'm so happy for her. She seems very happy. It's fun to watch her kill it."

Cameron added that even though he's single right now, "everything's good."

"I'm not really focused on dating right now," he shared. "I have a lot going on with me and myself and I'm just trying to focus on that right now. It will hit me when it hits me. My dad says it will slap you in the face so... waiting for that."

When the time is right, however, he knows exactly what he's looking for in a woman.

"My No. 1 thing is this saying I believe in. It's 'through love serve one another,'" he said. "Someone that's willing to serve as I am, take care of other people and share the love with everyone else."

Following Brown's Aladdin-themed performance during Disney Night on DWTS last week, ET asked Brown if she'd ever consider having Cameron join her on a magic carpet ride now that he's single again.

"Ohhh, I'm riding my carpet right now solo, yeah," Brown said at the time.

Later in the interview, she also opened up about what it's been like putting so much of her personal life on TV this past year. "I think sometimes it's hard when you put your whole personal life out for everyone to see and to judge and that can be difficult because privacy becomes hard," she explained. "But at the same time, the encouragement and the support and the ability to connect to people I never would have been able to is so rewarding."

