Dancing With the Stars returns on Monday and the couples are getting ready to face off in the ballroom.

Only six couples are still duking it out for the mirrorball trophy as the field narrows each week and tonight the celebs and their pro partners are going to have to perform two different dances in an effort to score points from the judges and earn viewer votes. The couples will first perform to songs from America's favorite girl groups, and then dance another routine performed by some of the biggest boy bands of all time.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli will be joined by a guest judge, *NSYNC's Joey Fatone. Meanwhile, ET will be following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best dances, emotional moments and the most shocking scores.

The show kicks off at Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be bringing you all the highlights in real time.

Last week, the elimination took a shocking turn when Kate Flannery and Ally Brooke found themselves on the chopping block. After some difficult deliberation, the judges ended up voting to save Ally, meaning Kate's DWTS journey came to an end.

Check out the video below to hear more from the Office star about her amazing time on the hit ABC reality competition series.

