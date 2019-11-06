Throughout the season, pro dancer Alan Bersten will be guest blogging about his experience on Dancing With the Stars with his celeb partner, Hannah Brown, for ET. This week, he discusses everything from their emotional rehearsals to what fans can expect from week nine of the competition.

Hey, dance fans!

I can't believe how fast this season is going. It's already the quarterfinals! Everyone is so good and the leaderboard is changing every week, I just want to thank everyone who is supporting and voting for #TeamAlanbamahannah. We love you guys so much and honestly, wouldn't be here without you!

It feels like a dream come true to be in the Top 6! There are so many great couples and it feels incredible to be up there with everyone! I'm just so thankful we get to dance for you guys another week!

Alan Bersten

This week, Hannah and I got in touch with her roots in Alabama, and it paid off. We had to perform two dances this week. First, a quickstep to "American Girl." I feel like Hannah really let loose with this performance. It felt great! We had so much fun out there and I could tell Hannah was having the time of her life. Did you see that air guitar solo?!

We finally got our first 10s of the season. It was a total morale booster and Hannah worked so hard -- she totally deserved them! I feel like we can just have fun now and hopefully get a perfect score next week.

Alan Bersten

Carrie Ann Inaba called it Hannah's "comeback," and I feel like this was the perfect dance for us to show why we belong in this competition. Hannah has been working so hard every day and now the rest of America sees this amazing side of Hannah. We are just enjoying every day and just having the time of our lives!

Hannah sometimes gets nervous right before we go on, but this week I tried to take away all the pressure and just enjoy the dance. I think it worked! We also scream "Woooooo!" really loud before we dance to calm the nerves. It gets us going!

Alan Bersten

It's all about focusing on the dance. I still don't like to watch the packages before the dance -- I just like to stay connected with Hannah and focus on having a good performance.

For our second performance, we had a dance-off, competing against Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko. The dance-off was incredible. It was so much fun sharing the stage with Lauren and Gleb! Learning two dances was pretty challenging, especially because Hannah hasn't done the salsa before, so it was two brand new dances for her. I can't say enough about how incredible Hannah has been and how hard she is working! She doesn’t leave the studio until she feels good about the dance, which is great because I can see how much she wants this.

I felt like Hannah attacked the salsa, and it was incredible to dance with her. She was flying!!!

Alan Bersten

We're so excited to move onto week nine of the competition. It's Boy Band and Girl Group Night and we'll be doing a salsa and a tango! I'm really excited for these dances. I think it’s going to be great to have Joey Fatone and Emma Bunton as guest judges in the ballroom -- it’s going to be awesome having these huge names who are so iconic!

