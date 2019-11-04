The Dancing With the Stars judging table is getting a little bigger next week.

For the first time ever, the ABC reality competition will feature two guest judges, with Joey Fatone and Emma Bunton joining the team to help Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli judge next week's special Boy Bands vs. Girl Bands edition of the show.

DWTS alum Ginger Zee shared the news on Monday's Good Morning America. Fatone competed on Dancing with the Stars season four, earning second place. His fellow *NSYNC member, Lance Bass, came in third on DWTS season seven. While Bunton hasn't competed on the show, her fellow Spice Girls member, Mel B, placed second on season five.

Get ready because for the first time, @dancingABC will have TWO guest judges. “Baby Spice” Emma Bunton and Joey Fatone will serve as judges during a special “Boy Bands vs. Girl Bands” edition of “DWTS” next week!@ginger_zeepic.twitter.com/yX6JraKhxJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 4, 2019

Monday's episode of DWTS is Dance-Off Week, with the remaining seven couples performing one unlearned dance, and participating in a dance-off for extra points. Because he reached the top of last week's leaderboard and holds the highest average of the season thus far, James Van Der Beek and his partner, Emma Slater, earned immunity from the dance-off -- but they don't have immunity from elimination.

Karamo Brown and his partner, Jenna Johnson, were shockingly eliminated last week. Van Der Beek, Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown, Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell, Sean Spicer and Lauren Alaina are the celebs left in the competition.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

