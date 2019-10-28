Dancing With the Stars returns on Monday and things are set to get spooky on the dance floor.

With eight couples still haunting the halls of the DWTS studios and trying to scare up a mirrorball trophy victory, Halloween Night has finally come and fans will get a chance to see what kind of terrifying tangos and other devilish dances the couples perform before one pair gets the axe.

As Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli judge the performances - and hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews add their own commentary to the creepy competition, ET will be following along throughout the two-hour Halloween spooktacular to break down all the best dances, exciting moments and the most frightening footwork.

The show kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be bringing you all the highlights in real time.

Last week's DWTS ended in tears and utter shock as Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated -- even though they'd earned one of the highest scores of the night!

Check out the video below for more on last week's truly dumbfounding elimination.

