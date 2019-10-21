It was an emotional night on Dancing With the Stars.

In addition to a number of tear-filled routines from stars like Lauren Alaina and Karamo Brown on Monday, the last few minutes of the dance competition show brought so many feelings to those in the ballroom and viewers watching at home. Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews revealed that after tallying together America's votes from this week with last week's Disney Night scores, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber and Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Valentin Chmerkovskiy were in the bottom two, with the latter going home.

Sailor couldn't keep it together, sobbing on live TV as her pro partner tried to comfort her as the credits rolled. It was an especially sad moment for the dance duo seeing as Sailor proudly decided to fill in for her mom, Christie Brinkley, who had to withdraw from season 28 before it even began due to an injury.

ET spoke with Ally and Sasha just moments after the big reveal, where they explained how they were feeling about what just happened in the ballroom.

"It was completely shocking ... I just can't believe that Sailor was in the bottom two. And then she got eliminated? Like, it was completely and utterly shocking," said Ally. "I love that girl, she was one of my closest friends on this show, so I'm just shocked. I'm sure she's completely sad, and I know she's probably just taking her time to process this."

"I just can't imagine how she's feeling right now. We're going to go give her a hug afterwards. We love her," she added. "At the same time, of course, I'm so thankful that we get to dance another week, because this competition means the world to me."

Sasha chimed in, telling ET, "It's happened before where there were couples, they were on the top of the leaderboard and they went home, so it just proves that you gotta vote for Ally, vote for your favorite, and anything can happen."

"Ally was squeezing my arm so tight, and I was just trying to keep her calm," he continued, of what it was like awaiting their results. "There's nothing really you can do, but I think, with something like this, hopefully this benefits Ally and people realize, 'Oh, we need to vote for her.' So, fingers crossed this will change."

Pro dancer Witney Carson (who had her own emotional moment on Monday) also reacted to the elimination, telling ET, "[It was] so sad, oh my gosh. Sailor is the sweetest, nicest person ever. I've actually gotten close to her throughout these weeks and she's just so sweet and loving and good. Like, actually really good, so I think everybody was shocked."

Karamo shared similar sentiments, revealing that tonight was also hard on his partner, Jenna Johnson, who had to see her husband say goodbye to the competition.

"Tonight was hard. Her husband went home and Sailor, who's been giving it her all, this was a shock to me," he admitted. "This season of Dancing With the Stars is just one shock after another. You just don't know what's going to happen."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

