Christie Brinkley is not letting the "haters and conspiracy theorists" get her down!

The supermodel took to Instagram on Friday, sharing a series of selfies that showed off everything from the bruises she encountered from the injury she suffered during rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars to glamorous shots of her posing in a bed and wheelchair at the hospital.

As fans of the dance competition know, Christie announced ahead of the season 28 premiere that she was injured and would no longer be able to dance. Her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, has proudly stepped in, and is competing in the ballroom with Val Chmerkovskiy.

"It goes against my better judgment to acknowledge haters and conspiracy theorists, but because this involves my precious daughter I'm setting the record straight," she captioned the post. "It's sad that we live in a time where the truth is not as scintillating as hurtful lies."

"If it was just me I would have let this roll right off my back, but on #nationaldaughtersday I feel it's the perfect opportunity to stand up for truth," she continued. "Thank you for being such an amazing daughter @sailorbrinkleycook for overcoming your fears to step in I’m so proud of you! But I STILL want my favorite jeans back!"

All of this comes after Wendy Williams accused Christie of faking her injury during her talk show earlier this month. Wendy has since apologized, but said she didn't take back what she said about the fall looking "fake as hell."

"It's so insane to me," Sailor told ET at the time. "I can't even find comments because it's so real to me, the emotions are still so new."

"Getting that call from my mom [about her injury] ... she was sobbing, crying," Sailor continued. "She was so disappointed because she couldn't do it anymore. She wasn't even crying because she was hurt, she was like, 'I let everyone down. I won't be able to keep going on Dancing With the Stars.'"

Meanwhile, Sailor has been taking a cue from her mom and also ignoring the haters, keeping herself busy with preparations for week three of DWTS. It's Movie Night,and Sailor and Val will be taking on the Tango.

"Don't start jumping to any conclusions, but this week is going to be SO FUN 😉," the model teased on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself in rehearsals with Val, Keo Motsepe, Brandon Armstrong and more. "I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on @dancingabc."

Christie was one of the first to comment, writing, "You took a leap of faith and now you're jumping for JOY! Brava Baby!"

