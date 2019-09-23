Sailor Brinkley-Cook might just be a frontrunner this season on Dancing With the Stars.

The 21-year-old model impressed during last week's season premiere with just three days of rehearsal, earning a score of 18/30. She received that score again on Monday night's episode, with a full week to practice her sexy Rumba.

Sailor admitted during rehearsals that she was nervous to perform the "sensual" dance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, whom she had just known for a week. And on top of that, her boyfriend of nearly a year was sitting front row.

The judges couldn't help but comment on her nerves and failure to truly embody the dance -- but were still supportive of her potential. "You really have everything going for you, and hot!" Bruno Tonioli commented after Sailor and Val's dance to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita."

"Dancing is like acting," Bruno instructed. "You have to play the part."

The model told declared to viewers that she's set on taking the judges' notes to heart next week -- if they vote her there.

Sailor told ET during rehearsals earlier this week that she was set on winning the mirrorball for her mom, Christie Brinkley (who just got her cast off after her arm injury forced her out of the competition last week).

"She's so excited about me doing it," Sailor said. "I ran out of workout clothes, so I'm going up to her room, wearing her clothes. Literally, it's exactly like I'm doing it for her, wearing what she would wear. It's hilarious, but she's so proud of me, honestly, because she knows how scary this was for me."

"There was definitely hesitation," she added, about agreeing to take her mom's place in the competition. "I was so nervous about it because I'm not a performer. I've never done anything like this. I was terrified, but the reason why I did it was mostly for my mom."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars': ET Is Live Blogging Week 2!

Sailor Brinkley-Cook Reacts to Wendy Williams' Claims That Mom Christie Faked 'DWTS' Injury (Exclusive)

Sailor Brinkley-Cook Slays 'DWTS' Debut Following Mom Christie's Exit

Related Gallery