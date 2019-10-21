'Dancing With the Stars': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 6!

Dancing With the Stars returns on Monday as the competition continues to heat up in a big way!

There are still nine couples fighting for the mirrorball trophy -- as last week's Disney Night ended without an elimination -- meaning the live-voting and judges scores from this week and last week will be combined to find out who gets to keep going and who ends up in the bottom two to face final judgment.

As Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli weigh in on the performances -- and hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews add their own commentary to the competition -- ET will be following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best dances, emotional moments and most shocking scores.

The show kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be bringing you all the highlights in real time.

Last week, the celebs and their pro partners paid tribute to the House of Mouse with the always-joyful Disney Night, which also saw some of the highest scores of the season, even from the typically grumpy Goodman.

Check out the video below for a look at some of the most magical musical numbers of the night.

