Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber just did that!

During Monday's highly anticipated Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars, the two performed a breathtaking contemporary routine set to "Beauty and the Beast" from Beauty and the Beast. The dance left Brooke emotional and the judges in awe -- with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli giving #TeamTimetoShine 9s across the board for a total of 27/30. The score put them on the top of the leaderboard and marked the first 9s all season.

While speaking with ET just moments after their week five routine, Ally (who danced fifth with Sasha) still couldn't contain her excitement about the scores they received.

"It was literally unbelievable, honestly," she exclaimed. "I worked so hard, Sasha worked so hard with me, we worked together on making something memorable and beautiful and heartfelt. And the fact that I got rewarded on my favorite night, being my favorite princess, [dancing to] my favorite song, and my parents are here... it's truly beautiful. I'm so thankful."

"What is going on?" Sasha added. " Listen, I'm so proud of her. She was crying when we got the scores. The best part of this show, and a lot of people don't get it is, you get to see someone come into the show and literally transform in front of your eyes. There's no show like it, and Disney Night was so special. [Ally] really was a princess on that floor. I was on the other side of the staircase and I kind of looked over and [she] had this beaming light shining out of her. It was beautiful."

Ally and Sasha set the bar high for the rest of the night, but they weren't the only ones who received 9s. Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson and James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater both received two 9s and one 8 after their dances, tying them for second place on the leaderboard. Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten placed third, with two 9s (from Carrie Ann and Bruno) and one 7 (from Len).

"I'm so happy!" Kel raved. "We worked so hard on that one, it was so much fun."

Emma was feeling the same after her Paso with James, telling ET, "I'm pumped with adrenaline right now!"

"That was probably the most fun I've had in a routine ever on the show, like, in all of my seasons," she confessed. "Dancing that routine ... it was amazing. I love this guy. He works so hard, we have a great partnership. and I'm just excited to hopefully continue and do more fun things. This was incredible."

ET was with the cast of DWTS as they filmed their pre-taped packages at Disneyland, where Ally and Sasha couldn't contain their excitement about week five's magical theme.

"Disney is my favorite place on Earth, and to be able to do Disney week, man, it's such a dream come true. Literally," Ally gushed. "Basically why I signed up for Dancing was to get to Disney week. So, I'm living my dreams."

"We walked into the Beast's library, and she freaked," Sasha added. "She literally freaked. It's literally [her] favorite movie. And it's been perfect!"

Ally also spoke about how the dance competition show has already transformed her in so many ways during a sit-down interview with ET Live last week.

"It's had such a big impact on me already," she shared of competing for the mirrorball. "These past few weeks have been so incredible. I've grown so much, I've learned so much about myself, about what I'm capable of, about pushing myself and, of course, becoming such a better dancer. And also having my inner confidence blooming. It's been unbelievable for me, so I'm so happy."

"I hope I make it really far," she added. "I hope I bring home that mirrorball trophy, but just having that experience alone is such a blessing and, man, it's been incredible."

