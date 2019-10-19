James Van Der Beek's kids are stars in the making!

After the actor's spectacular Pirates of the Caribbean-themed routine during this week's Dancing With the Stars, his three daughters, Olivia, 8, Annabel, 5, and Emilia, 3, and son Joshua, 7, were feeling inspired. In an adorable video posted on Van Der Beek's Instagram on Saturday, his little ones are at home, dancing and recreating the choreography that he did with partner Emma Slater during the show's Disney week.

"Make sure you get me," Joshua tells his mom, Kimberly, at one point.

"What you do with all your heart... can be contagious ❤️," the former Dawson's Creek star captioned the sweet clip. The couple is also parents to 1-year-old Gwendolyn.

Van Der Beek and Slater had a top performing night, scoring two nines and one eight from the judges.

"It's gratifying, it really is. We do it for us, we do it for the audience, we do it to circulate that energy, but to get a nice score at the end is fun," Van Der Beek told ET after the show.

He also took to Instagram to express how much he loved the routine and all the hard work that went into it.

"Paso doble. If I didn’t love this dance, it would have been impossible. Impossible to learn, to practice or to perform at this level of intensity," he wrote. "It was challenging physically, mentally, even emotionally. But the choreography by the incredible @theemmaslater gave me so much to commit to as an actor... and we worked hard. Really hard. And it was worth it. Most fun I’ve had on this show to date. And that’s saying something. Still buzzing. I will be for some time..."

Van Der Beek and his wife are also expecting a sixth baby together. The pair announced it last week during DWTS.

Watch below to hear more about the happy news.

