Hannah Brown is ready to put in the work.

After a strong start on Dancing With the Starsthis season, the Bachelorette has started to fall on the leaderboard, which she admitted has been discouraging. On Monday's Halloween-themed episode, she tried to regain her top spot with a sassy jazz dance to Donna Summer's "Bad Girls." She gave a dark twist to her pageant past, which impressed judge Len Goodman, but earned critical comments from Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

"I think the bad girl is a terrific dancer," Goodman raved. "What I like is you come out and you perform. ...I thought you did a terrific job, well done."

Tonioli, meanwhile told Brown, "I know you can do better." "You've gotta punch it, punch it, punch it," he added of improving Brown's sharpness on the dance floor.

"I don't agree with that. I thought it was really crisp and clear and right on point," Goodman interrupted.

Inaba, however, tried to get through to Brown. "There's something lacking in your performance... you're disconnected in the movements," she explained, urging the former Miss Alabama USA to really commit. "It's almost like there's a bit of shyness … open up and let it go."

After the dance, Brown's partner, Alan Bersten, told co-host Erin Andrews that he agreed with Inaba's comments. "I think, honestly, it's so accurate," he shared. "Hannah is incredible, but she has a bit of insecurity ... she has no reason to be insecure."

"I think I definitely have more to show and more to give, and I hope I get to do that," Brown added, before receiving a score of 25/30.

Later in the team dance, Inaba told Brown she "did feel" her confidence shine through. Brown teared up. "I'm not a performer or actor… I was a girl on reality TV," she shared. "Every time I come out here I'm just trying my best."

Bersten previously opened up about trying to help Brown "believe in herself" while guest blogging for ET earlier this month.

"Hannah is doing so well in this competition and is working so hard. Sometimes she doesn't believe in herself. It gets really hard, but I try my best to support her and really show her that she can do it, and she just has to believe in herself. I'm so proud of her," he wrote. "We do a lot of talking. I feel like our communication has gotten better as the weeks go on. I'm not going to lie, I suck at communicating, and I get extremely passionate when it comes to the dance, so it's good to sometimes take a second, talk out the problems and work them out together."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars': Karamo Brown Honors Beyonce With Epic Paso Doble Set to 'Survivor'

Tyler Cameron Says He Wants Hannah Brown to Win 'Dancing With the Stars'

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Reacts to Shocking Week 6 Elimination (Exclusive)

Related Gallery