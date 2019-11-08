Sean Spicer will be paired up with Jenna Johnson again for next week's Dancing With the Stars.

Spicer danced with the recently eliminated Johnson on Monday's DWTS when his partner this season, Lindsay Arnold, suffered a death in the family and had to miss the show. In Spicer and Arnold's video package that aired, the duo was shown rehearsing for nearly a week before they got the news that Arnold's mother-in-law had died.

"It's Saturday morning. Just found out that Lindsay's mother-in-law has passed away," Spicer said in the clip. "I'm lucky her friend, Jenna, is going to step in."

"My heart goes out to Lindsay, her husband, Sam, and their family," Spicer said after the dance.

Johnson was eliminated with her partner, Karamo Brown, last week. On Twitter, she shared a picture of her and Arnold together with a supportive message ahead of her dance with Spicer.

"Tonight I dedicate this dance to my best friend @lindsayarnold, who trusted me to dance with Sean this week," she wrote. "Lindsay, I would do anything for you girl. Sending so much love and prayers to you and your family during this hard time."

Tonight I dedicate this dance to my best friend @lindsayarnold, who trusted me to dance with Sean this week. Lindsay, I would do anything for you girl. Sending so much love and prayers to you and your family during this hard time 💞🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/t6zZwGZK8R — Jenna Johnson (@JennaJohnson) November 5, 2019

Spicer still being in the competition this late in the season despite getting low scores from the judges has caused controversy among DWTS fans, and when Brown appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, a caller asked the Queer Eye star how he felt about Spicer's DWTS run. Brown -- who briefly deactivated his Twitter after this season of DWTS was announced due to the intense backlash he got for defending Spicer as "a good guy" -- admitted of the former White House press secretary, "He can't dance!"

"But it's also fan votes, and, you know, middle America watches the show and they vote for him," Brown added. "And also our president, who should be doing other stuff, has been tweeting [to] vote for the man."

ET spoke with Spicer after Brown's elimination last week and he got emotional, calling Brown a "friend."

"It's a night of mixed emotions," Spicer said. "I'm humbled by the support and that so many people have voted for us, considering where our scores were. But then obviously seeing a friend go home, who's done so much, has made so much progress, it's tough. I know how hard he works and so it's mixed. I'm really excited and humbled that we're going on but I'm really sad to see him go."

"We've had a lot of great conversations and he's been unbelievably supportive of me, and I have of him," he continued. "I think we both had some stumbles out of the gate. So, knowing that we both had to double down and work really hard to make progress kind of creates this bond. We did the team dance together ... and so it is tough to see him go."

Watch the video below for more:

