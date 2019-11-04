Sean Spicer danced his jazz to Styx's "Come Sail Away" with Jenna Johnson on Monday night's Dancing With the Stars.

Johnson was forced to fill in after Spicer's partner, Lindsay Arnold, suffered a death in the family. Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews shared the news at the top of show, before tossing to Spicer and Arnold's package.

The pair got through nearly a week of rehearsals before tragedy struck. "It's Saturday morning. Just found out that Lindsay's mother-in-law has passed away," Spicer said in the clip. "I'm lucky her friend Jenna is going to step in."

Johnson, who was eliminated with her partner, Karamo Brown, last week, entered rehearsals ready to work. "I need everything to get this thing polished up... let's do it for Lindsay," Spicer told her.

The former White House staffer sent love to his partner after the dance. "My heart goes to out Lindsay, her husband Sam, and their family," Sean said after the dance, which earned him a total score of 20/30.

Arnold paid tribute to her late mother-in-law on Instagram on Monday.

"I am so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away. Family is the most important thing to me and being with my husband and our family at this time is exactly where I need to be," she wrote. "I want to thank everyone from my @dancingabc family for being so supportive and making it possible for me to be at home with my loved ones during this time."

"I will not be performing tonight on the show and although I wish I could be there I know that home is where I need to be. Thank you all for your love and support. Families are forever and I know that without a doubt," she added.

Johnson added on Twitter: "Tonight I dedicate this dance to my best friend @lindsayarnold, who trusted me to dance with Sean this week. Lindsay, I would do anything for you girl. Sending so much love and prayers to you and your family during this hard time."

Tonight I dedicate this dance to my best friend @lindsayarnold, who trusted me to dance with Sean this week. Lindsay, I would do anything for you girl. Sending so much love and prayers to you and your family during this hard time 💞🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/t6zZwGZK8R — Jenna Johnson (@JennaJohnson) November 5, 2019

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS': Sean Spicer Emotional About 'Friend' Karamo Brown's Exit

'Dancing With the Stars': ET Is Live Blogging Week 8!

'Dancing With the Stars' Will Have a Spice Girl and *NSYNC Member as Guest Judges

'DWTS': Lauren Alaina Reveals She's Been Dancing With a Broken Rib Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery