Dancing With the Stars is now down to seven remaining couples, and the eliminations aren't getting any easier for fans of the dance competition show.

During Monday's Halloween Night, Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov, and Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson found themselves in danger of elimination. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli had different thoughts on who should go home, but it was up to head judge Len Goodman to choose who would ultimately be saved. He went with Kate and Pasha, sending Karamo and Jenna packing.

ET spoke with the cast just moments after the show ended, where they reacted to yet another surprising elimination.

"I'm just glad I don't have heart issues. This was like defibrillator time," Kate admitted. "I mean, I knew when I signed up for this, this is the deal. We just don't know but the good news is we lived to see another dance."

"What a great exit. Karamo is a class act," she added, of how the Queer Eye star handled the results. "Everyone should be such a gracious exiter. He is amazing, that was triumphant! He made the most of it, he had the right spirit."

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

One couple who remained safe for another week in a row was Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold. Despite receiving the lowest scores from the judges, the former White House Press Secretary and his pro partner have yet to be in the bottom two. And it sounds like he and Karamo have come a long way since the beginning of the competition, when Karamo deleted his Twitter after receiving death threats for being on the show with the controversial contestant.

"It's a night of mixed emotions. I'm humbled by the support and that so many people have voted for us, considering where our scores were," Sean said. "But then obviously seeing a friend go home, who's done so much, has made so much progress, it's tough. I know how hard he works and so it's mixed. I'm really excited and humbled that we're going on but I'm really sad to see him go."

"We've had a lot of great conversations and he's been unbelievably supportive of me, and I have of him," he continued. "I think we both had some stumbles out of the gate. So, knowing that we both had to double down and work really hard to make progress kind of creates this bond. We did the team dance together ... and so it is tough to see him go."

Lindsay chimed in, telling ET, "The fact that we are going into week eight, I don't think anybody saw that coming. Sean is trying so hard. He gets better week after week. We've never been in the bottom two and that just speaks to how much support we've got out there. It means so so much."

"It's about the journey," Sean added. "It's about having something that people can tune into every week where we care about each other, we support each other. No one is trying to be a pro and that's what makes it special. It really develops as a family. Everybody here, we care about each other. We support each other and it's so tough to watch somebody go home every week."

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Karamo reacted to Sean's supportive words while speaking to ET just moments later.

"This has been a positive experience for me from day one. I have grown, I've learned stuff and also, I gotta be honest with you, when this show started for me, there was backlash, because I made a comment about Sean Spicer," he recalled. "A lot of people told me, 'You're wrong, we don't like you.' And I just knew in my heart, we're at a place in our country where people are divided, where they're not talking, and to see Sean's reaction tonight -- to see and have the conversations I've been having with him shows that if you can just show kindness, maybe you can infuence somebody who has different points of view than you."

"That's what's been happening. So, I feel like a winner," he added. "But think about that. No one would have thought at the beginning of this that a white Republican would have been crying over the gay black guy going home. It's because we've had heartfelt conversations, we've talked about things, and it doesn't mean that I've influenced him completely, but I've touched his heart to some degree and I think that's what we need in this country. So, I'm happy about it."

Read more reactions from Monday's elimination below:

"It's painful when we get up there. I look around and I don't want any of these people to go home. Karamo's like the ultimate locker room player. He's just great to have around. We're really going to miss having him." -- James Van Der Beek

"Jenna and Karamo ... I mean, I love these two. I think his energy is amazing, I love his facial expressions. I love his zest for life and she's one of my best friends. She's done a fantastic job this season." -- Emma Slater

"Very surprising. Kate and Karamo, they're both very, very good man, and it's sad to see Karamo go." -- Kel Mitchell

"The votes really matter, so the more we can push that out there [the better]. And make the dances entertaining for not only the judges, but also America. We need them, we truly do. So don't just sit there and enjoy it... vote!" -- Witney Carson

"This show means so much to me. I was scared that I was going to go home tonight and be in that position [of bottom two] again. Karamo is one of my closest friends here. I'm going to miss him terribly. He and I will talk and we'll joke together ... I'm definitely going to miss our chats every week but it's not over because we're going to continue our friendship. I love him with all my heart." -- Ally Brooke

"Karamo is such an incredible guy. This show, you become a family and we're definitely going to miss Karamo, we're going to miss Jenna." -- Sasha Farber

Last week's elimination was just as heartbreaking, as Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy were sent home after receiving 9s across the board. Hear more on their abrupt exit in the video below:

