One of the biggest storylines so far on season 28 ofDancing With the Stars is the Sean Spicer of it all.

The former White House press secretary was a controversial choice for the dancing competition from the very beginning, and his continued presence on the show -- despite low scores and negative comments from the judges -- is starting to seriously irk some fans of the favored franchise.

On Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown -- who, along with pro partner Jenna Johnson was eliminated fourth from the current season -- fielded a fan question about Spicer's DWTS run.

"I can tell you that I had an amazing time on the show," Brown said, initially evading the question. "I was robbed, I should have still been there."

However, when it came to Spicer, Brown eventually admitted, "He can't dance!"

"But it's also fan votes, and, you know, middle America watches the show and they vote for him," he added. "And also our president, who should be doing other stuff, has been tweeting [to] vote for the man."

Brown faced some scrutiny of his own after this season of DWTS was announced, when he defended Spicer as "a good guy." The backlash was enough to motivate the Queer Eye star to disable his Twitter account.

"I deactivated because they were giving my sons death threats" he explained on Tuesday, "because I was nice to Sean Spicer. There was no friendship. I was just saying that, if we're going to be on the same show, I'm gonna have a respectful conversation with someone who's different than me."

"People were like, 'How dare you? Oh my gosh!'" he added. "And I was like, hey, if you've never seen me on television, I'm always gonna be the person to build a bridge."

Spicer's dances continue to land him at the bottom of the leaderboard, however, due to the show's fan vote, he has yet to be in the bottom two -- and therefore, eligible for elimination by the panel of judges. Carrie Ann Inaba opened up about her frustration over the voting process following Monday's live show, which saw The Office star Kate Flannery sent home despite earning a significantly higher score than Spicer.

"It's disappointing to see people go home like this week after week, and Sean is staying in, but it's always been a partnership between the judges and the people. That is what Dancing with the Stars is. I can't get too mad, but yeah, I'm a little frustrated," Inaba told ET's Keltie Knight after Monday's episode. "I'm a lot frustrated."

The longtime judge also called out viewers who may use their votes to "spite" the judges. "What I want to say about this is, there are people who are working their butts off, and we've gotten so many complaints in the past seasons about not the best dancer winning," she said, possibly referring to the controversy over Bobby Bones winning last season. "So, these people who are voting just to spite us or whatever reasons they're having in their heart -- listen, I respect you, but how about having a little respect for the people who are working their butts off dancing?"

