Emma Bunton will no longer be guest judging "Boy Band & Girl Group Night" on Dancing With the Stars.

ABC announced early Monday, just hours ahead of the dance competition show, that the Spice Girls singer (aka Baby Spice) had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict. However, *NSYNC's Joey Fatone will still be joining judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba to critique the performances from the remaining five dance duos.

DWTS alum Ginger Zee announced last week on Good Morning America that Bunton and Fatone were expected to guest judge for the highly anticipated theme night. Had Bunton not dropped out, it would have marked the first time DWTS has ever had two guest judges.

Due to a scheduling conflict @EmmaBunton aka Baby Spice will not be a guest judge on tonight's show. @realjoeyfatone will still guest-judge alongside @carrieanninaba, @GrumpyLGoodman and @BrunoTonioli. — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) November 11, 2019

In the past, the show typically only allows one guest judge at a time during specific weeks. Earlier this season, for example, DWTS alum Leah Remini returned to the ballroom to guest judge with Goodman, Tonioli and Inaba during week four of the competition.

Bunton isn't the only one who won't be in the ballroom as scheduled, however. ET has learned that Lindsay Arnold will not be dancing with her partner, Sean Spicer, for a second week in a row due to the unexpected death of her mother-in-law. Jenna Johnson, who competed with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown this season, will once again be stepping in to dance with the former White House press secretary.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, hear more from last week's eliminated contestants -- Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov -- in the video below.

