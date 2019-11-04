The cast of Dancing With the Stars is sending their love to Lindsay Arnold.

The pro was forced to skip Monday night's episode after an unexpected death in the family, with Jenna Johnson stepping in to dance with Arnold's partner, Sean Spicer. The former White House staffer found out that Arnold's mother-in-law had died on Saturday; with just days until showtime, Johnson helped Spicer through his jazz to Styx's "Come Sail Away," and they survived elimination.

Spicer told ET's Keltie Knight after the show that he had just heard from Arnold. "She called. She was so excited," he shared. "I know how hard she worked to bounce back from last week with all 6s, so for me, knowing I got the scores up wasn't just about me this time, it was about making sure that Lindsay knew the last thing she had to worry about was me, because the scores went back up."

"Jenna was able to step in and truly save the day, and I know how much that meant to Lindsay that it wasn't just anybody, it was a great friend, Jenna, who got to do that," he added, tearing up. "You care about these people, and I know how hard she's worked and how hard she's invested in me and I want to show her how much I care."

Arnold mourned the loss of her mother-in-law on Instagram on Monday. "I am so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away. Family is the most important thing to me and being with my husband and our family at this time is exactly where I need to be," she wrote. "I want to thank everyone from my @dancingabc family for being so supportive and making it possible for me to be at home with my loved ones during this time."

"I will not be performing tonight on the show and although I wish I could be there I know that home is where I need to be. Thank you all for your love and support. Families are forever and I know that without a doubt," Arnold added.

Arnold's good friend, Witney Carson, said she spoke to her on Sunday, and offered her some advice after losing her father-in-law last year.

"She's as good as you can be. It's so devastating and I could kind of relate on a level, and I was just telling her, 'You know what, family's the most important. We all support that, we all support you,'" Carson said. "We're just sending so much love to her and Sam and their family. It's so sad."

As for whether Arnold will be back in the ballroom next week, Johnson said it's still up in the air. "We are unsure. So, we just want to get through Monday, today, and we'll see," she shared.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

