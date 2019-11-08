Dancing with the daughter! James Van Der Beek is not only impressing the Dancing With the Stars judges, he also received the highest compliment from one of his girls.

On Friday, the 42-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram of himself and one of his daughters doing a version of the samba routine he did with his DWTS pro partner, Emma Slater, on week six of the competition.

"The request to re-create week 6’s samba made how hard it was to learn 100% worth it - and then some. ❤️ #dwts," he captioned the father-daughter moment.

Van Der Beek -- who's expecting a sixth child with wife Kimberly Brook -- performed both of his sambas to an EDM track by Diplo. While the Dawson's Creek star wore a very unbuttoned white shirt and Havana hat for his big performance on DWTS, he sported a white tank top and drawstring pants for his informal dance with his daughter.

The actor's samba is clearly a crowd-pleaser as he and Slater scored three nines from the judges that week, and he got over 140,000 likes in under three hours for his Instagram performance.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Here's more with the DWTS frontrunner and his reaction when he got his first nines of the season:

