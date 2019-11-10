Hannah Brown had another big night on Sunday at the People's Choice Awards.

The Bachelorette star, and current Dancing With the Stars contestant, took home the award for Competition Contestant of 2019, beating out two of her former love interests -- The Bachelor's Colton Underwood and Brown's ex, Tyler Cameron.

The reality star seemed surprised by her win, but Underwood stood up to congratulate her with a hug before she walked on stage. She accepted the award with class and a smile, laughingly explaining, "Well, this is weird," after accepting the trophy.

"This award means a lot to me because it just affirms that it's OK to be vulnerable and put your heart out there," said Brown, who looked gorgeous in a burgundy Hamel dress, before thanking "everyone who supported and loved me through this crazy, amazing year."

"Thank you for allowing me to just be that girl from Alabama and to shine my light," Brown added, flashing her signature smile. "This is awesome."

After the big win, Brown took to Instagram to share her thanks with her followers.

"I’m cheesin’ real hard because I love you—and you guys love me back!" she captioned a beaming snapshot from the show. "Thank you all for supporting me through the crazy of this year. We won!"

While her victory was definitely exciting for her fans, it wasn't nearly as thrilling to some as Cameron's incredibly supportive reaction to her big win.

Some Bachelor Nation devotees took it as a sign that her former suitor -- who recently split from Gigi Hadid after a short-lived romance with Brown following her season of The Bachelorette -- might still have a thing for her.

"The way @TylerJCameron3 looked at @hannahbrown omg," one Twitter user wrote, while another marveled. "Y’all see how Tyler looking at @hannahbrown on stage rn?"

Y’all see how Tyler looking at @hannahbrown on stage rn 💀💀#TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/Vnejf4ohmZ — *new acc* (@whoreforafter) November 11, 2019

Despite the awkwardness between the two, Cameron and Brown reportedly ran into one another before the show even started.

"I actually saw him and his mom and I said hello to them,” Brown told Us Weekly. "I think it’s really sweet that he brought his mom."

In fact, the two were even seated together at the same table during the show.

It's clear that Cameron -- regardless of his potential romantic feelings -- is still very supportive of Brown. On Saturday, the reality star lamented the loss of the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide against the Louisiana State University Tigers, while also rooting for Brown to win in a category where he was also a nominee.

"Bama couldn’t get it done today. Hopefully Hannah does tomorrow. The state needs it!" he tweeted.

Bama couldn’t get it done today. Hopefully Hannah does tomorrow. The state needs it! — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) November 10, 2019

Cameron is also one of Brown's biggest supporters when it comes to her run on Dancing With the Stars, where she's currently one of the season's highest scorers.

"Of course, I'm rooting her on. I hope she wins the Mirrorball [trophy]," Cameron told ET's Rachel Smith back in October. "So, I'm pulling for her. Of course I'm pulling for her."

"She's doing incredible dancing right now and I'm so happy for her," he added. "She seems very happy. It's fun to watch her kill it."

Check out the video below to hear more.

