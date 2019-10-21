Hannah Brown has gone back to her country roots!

During Monday's Dancing With the Stars, the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native put on her best cowgirl boots and shook what her mama gave her across the stage for a sexy samba to Carrie Underwood's "Southbound" with her pro partner, Alan Bersten.

From her sweet Southern smile to her smooth moves, the dance was a perfect fit for the former Miss Alabama USA turned Bachelorette star.

"I just miss being on my couch with my Mom and my Daddy, watching a movie after dinner, and playing with my dogs. I kind of miss the simplicity of home," Hannah confessed to Alan during a pre-taped package that left her in tears. "A piece of my heart will always be in Alabama. I really miss that sense of community and family that I had. I don't know if LA truly feels like home just yet."

"The Carrie Underwood song 'Southbound,' that obviously reminds me of home," she continued, before getting a surprise visit from her parents in rehearsal. "I'm so glad to have my parents here this week ... with this samba routine, I just really want to make them proud and pay tribute to the south and my home."

Despite feeling a bit homesick, all of Hannah's hard work this past week paid off. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba noted dancing a samba to a country song was difficult, but praised Brown as a "fantastic dancer," while Bruno Tonioli encouraged her to "ease into the rhythm, not chase it."

Hannah and Alan received a total score of 24/30 from the judges, placing them towards the top of the leaderboard once again. Fans on Twitter had Hannah's back, writing things like, "Loved Hannah's Samba, she did a really good job!" and "That was fantastic!!! What is with the judges? Giving 9s to dances that are 8s and 8s to Hannah? Seriously???"

Alan -- who is guest blogging his DWTS journey with Hannah for ET all season -- exclusively teased to us last week that their week six dance would have a country vibe.

"I can tell you that there is no theme next Monday, but we're going to be country-esque, if that’s a word," he joked at the time. "Going into week six, our strategy is to just keep on track and keep working hard. Everyone is doing so well! We're so proud to still be in the competition!"

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Hear more from #TeamAlanbamaHannah below.

