Looks like ARMY just gained a member.

Hannah Brown danced it out to "the biggest boy band in the world right now," BTS on Monday night's episode ofDancing With the Stars. In honor of "Boy Band & Girl Group Night," Brown and her partner, Alan Bersten, performed a Tango to BTS' "Boy With Love."

The pressure was on for Brown to get the dance right, and she felt it. "There is a lot of pressure right now, being so close to semifinals," the Bachelorette admitted in the package before the dance. "There are highs and lows."

The former pageant queen broke down in rehearsals. "I need to dance and perform the way I know that I can, and give it all that I've got," she confessed.

At the end of the day, Brown rose to the occasion. " I thought it was fantastic. Best dance of the night for me," guest judge Joey Fatone raved. "This, I was watching... it was awesome."

"It was was beautiful... you brought a lot of passion, but at the same time it was elegant," Bruno Tonioli added. "It had old school Hollywood glamour!"

Carrie Ann Inaba, who had previously pushed Brown hard on her dances, couldn't have been happier. "There's a lot of pressure on you right now... but if you want to win this competition, you have to bring A-game all the time. Thank you for bringing back your A-game!" she said.

"You got a little bit loose on occasions, but it was a very well done routine," Len Goodman shared.

Brown and Bersten earned a total of 39/40 for the dance. Needless to say, ARMY was pleased.

“The biggest boyband in the world right now, @BTS_twt” — Hannah B, DWTS — Kookie Crumbles 💜 (@Crumbles4Kookie) November 12, 2019

They are singing Korean lyrics on #dwts for Boy with Luv!!! @BTS_twt#BuyPersonaOniTunes Hannah and Alan killed it!!! — Rafranz 👩🏾‍💻 (@RafranzDavis) November 12, 2019

Earlier in the night, during the Girl Group round, a snakeskin-clad Brown and Bersten danced a salsa to TLC's "No Scrubs." While they never broke their smiles, the judges called Brown out for being a tad bit off her timing, with Fatone saying the tricks were "sloppy" at points. Inaba specifically called out Alan's lifts, though by the expression on his face, it appears he didn't 100 percent agree with her comments. Brown and Bersten received 8s across the board for that dance, for a total of 32/40.

Bersten said on Instagram on Monday it was a "hard week" of rehearsals.

"Boy With Love" did Brown good on DWTS -- and it seems she may be BTS' next big fan. John Cena, who has been a proud member of ARMY for years, opened up about his love for the band last year. Watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars' Week 9: ET Will Be Live Blogging Boy Band & Girl Group Night!

'Dancing With the Stars': Emma Bunton No Longer Guest Judging Due to Scheduling Conflict

Lindsay Arnold Mourns Death of Mother-in-Law Amid 'DWTS' Absence

Related Gallery