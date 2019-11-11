Lindsay Arnold Misses 'DWTS' Again to Mourn Death of Mother-in-Law

Lindsay Arnold is mourning the death of her mother-in-law, Jennifer Cusick.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who has been married to Samuel Cusick since 2015, took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartwarming message along with a series of beautiful family photos from the funeral.

"The most beautiful day for the most beautiful woman. The love and gratitude we feel for the time we had on this earth with Jennifer is beyond anything you can put into words," Arnold shared. "I am so grateful for the knowledge that I have of the Plan of Salvation which makes it possible for families to be together eternally and I know that without a doubt we will be reunited again. Although there are times we may not fully understand why we are faced with certain challenges in our lives I can find comfort knowing that God does have a plan for us and he will be there to guide us along the way."

"Thank you Jennifer for raising the amazing man I get to call my husband and for shining your example and love on everyone you knew," she continued. "I love you, until we meet again ❤️ 'Whosoever shall put their trust in God shall be supported in their trials, and their troubles, and their afflictions, and shall be lifted up at the last day' (Alma 36:3) 'nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done.' (Luke 22:42)"

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, Arnold's fellow DWTS pros are gearing up for Boy Band & Girl Group Night with their celebrity partners. This will mark the second week in a row that Arnold will not be dancing with her partner, Sean Spicer. Instead, the former White House press secretary will be competing with Jenna Johnson, who was paired with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown earlier this season prior to elimination.

"It's Boy Band/Girl Group Night this Monday on @dancingabc I'll be dancing an Argentine Tango and a Foxtrot with the amazing @jennajohnson again this week," Spicer shared on Instagram. "Our prayers continue to go out to Lindsay and her family. We are going to make you proud!"

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS': Sean Spicer to Perform With Jenna Johnson Again on 'DWTS'

'DWTS' Cast Offers Update on Lindsay Arnold After Family Death: Will She Dance Next Week? (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars': Emma Bunton No Longer Guest Judging Due to Scheduling Conflict

Related Gallery