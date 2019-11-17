It's time to meet the families for Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with the Bachelor in Paradise stars at REVOLVE's 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards 2019 at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Friday, where they opened up about the next big step they're taking in their relationship. Their families are not only meeting -- they'll be spending Thanksgiving together.

"My family's coming out and visiting his family, so we're combining all of it," Godwin revealed. "Our moms met through FaceTime and they're like, texting besties, but [they haven't met] face-to-face yet."

"They're going to love each other," Barbour predicted.

Godwin and Barbour got engaged on the season six finale of Bachelor in Paradise, but they're not wedding planning just yet. "We're engagement party planning," Godwin said. "I think we talk about wedding stuff, but we're just like, really enjoying the moment right now and like, doing us and chilling."

For now, they're still living apart -- Godwin's in Los Angeles while Barbour's in San Diego -- but still learning more about each other every day. "One, Hannah is the sweetest woman I've ever met in my life. She like, is so adorable, but two, something I think is funny is I have to tell her... whenever we actually have to leave, I give her a time of 30 minutes before and then we still are sometimes five minutes late," Barbour said. "But it's fun, we have a lot of fun."

The couple hasn't gone more than eight days without seeing each other. "We're just literally driving or taking the train back and forth and seeing each other every week," Godwin shared. "We made it a pretty semi-solid pact where we're like, 'We're not going to go over a week without seeing each other. It doesn't work.'"

"I think we're going to figure out what makes the most sense for both of us," Barbour said about moving in together.

And while wedding planning isn't a priority right now, the pair do have some ideas about what they'd like for their ceremony.

"An In-N-Out truck," Barbour said.

"[And] good warm weather, but not too hot, because we have a little diva on our hands when it gets hot," Godwin joked. "We don't like it to be too hot, so it will be comfortable weather."

"And a dance floor," Barbour added, noting they'll probably get married "somewhere local."

