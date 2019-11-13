Hannah Brown was shining as bright as a mirrorball trophy at the 2019 CMA Awards!

The former Bachelorette, who is currently competing on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, stepped out to the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, turning heads in a look that topped ET's Best Dressed list.

The Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native wowed in a white gown by Atelier Zuhra that featured intricate detailing. She completed the classy look with shoes by Jimmy Choo, glam silver earrings and a bright red lip.

John Shearer/WireImage

The former pagean queen was joined on the red carpet with her pro partner, Alan Bersten, who looked dapper in a black suit with a striped button-down shirt.

John Shearer/WireImage

When ET spoke with Brown on the red carpet, she revealed that her stunning ensemble at the CMA Awards was actually inspired by the shiny DWTS trophy she hopes to win.

"I always get nervous because it's something that I have invested everything into at this point," she said of her time on the show and making it to next week's Semifinals with Bersten. "We were up at 6 a.m. rehearsing before this. So, it is something that's really been a special part of my journey and I would love to have that endgame be with a beautiful trophy in my hand."

"This is my way of manifesting it," she added of her dress choice. "Just wearing a mirrorball!"

A few hours before the awards show kicked off, Bersten said in his weekly guest blog for ET that he, too, would love to win his first-ever mirrorball trophy with Brown.

"I would love to win the mirrorball, but honestly, I just want Hannah to win it," he gushed. "I want Hannah to feel good about every performance and I want her to realize she is the reason we're even in the semifinals. Her hard work, dedication and amazing personality is why we're still here. I'm just so proud of her."

Hear more from #TeamAlanbamaHannah in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hannah Brown on Whether She's Sworn Off Musicians After Dating Jed Wyatt (Exclusive)

Alan Bersten Says Hannah Brown's 'DWTS' Semifinals Dance Will Be an 'Emotional' One (Exclusive)

'DWTS': Hannah Brown Rocks BTS Performance After 'Hard Week' of Rehearsals

'Dancing With the Stars': Hannah Brown Dishes on Being Inspired by BTS Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery