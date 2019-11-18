Dancing With the Stars returns on Monday and the final five couples are facing off in a heated semifinals round.

This week, the celebs and their pro partners are going to have to perform two different dances in an effort to score points from the judges and earn viewer votes. The couples will first perform a redemption dance -- i.e. a dance style they struggled with earlier in this season -- and then a new, original routine.

As Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli judge the performances -- and hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews add their own commentary to the competition -- ET will be following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best dances, emotional moments and the most shocking scores.

The show kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be bringing you all the highlights in real time.

Last week, the elimination saw Sean Spicer's DWTS journey come to an end, when he and his partner, Jenna Johnson, found themselves in the bottom two alongside Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko.

Check out the video below to hear more from the former White House press secretary about his time on the hit ABC reality competition series, and his plans for the future.

'DWTS': Sean Spicer Reveals What Lindsay Arnold Told Him Following Elimination (Exclusive)

