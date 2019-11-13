Have you ever dreamed of getting the chance to hang out with your favorite pro dancers and celebrities from Dancing With the Stars... in paradise?

In 2020, that could be a reality for you, along with your family, friends and fellow fans of the dance competition show! ET is exclusively announcing a new ultimate dancing fan getaway that is sure to be life-changing. Titled Dancing With the Stars: Journey to Paradise, it's an opportunity to vacation with a group of celebrities, dancers and judges from all seasons of the show at the luxurious Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios, the all-VIP vacation kicks off Friday, May 29, 2020 and runs until Monday, June 1, 2020. The getaway will feature everything from a one-of-a-kind live theater dance show highlighting the most memorable DWTS performances of all time to photo opportunities and pool parties with the stars. Fans will also be treated to one-on-one dance lessons with the greatest professional dancers in the world, along with Q&A sessions, a costume exhibit and much more.

Selected fan pre-sales start Thursday, Nov. 14. Head to DWTSAtlantis.com to purchase tickets.

Also stay tuned right here to ETonline.com over the next few days, as we'll be unveiling even more details on the fan getaway, including the full list of celebrities, dancers and judges you can expect to see in paradise. In the meantime, hear highlights from Monday's "Boy Band & Girl Group Night" on DWTS in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS': Hannah Brown Rocks BTS Performance After 'Hard Week' of Rehearsals

James Van Der Beek Nails *NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye' Choreography on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Sean Spicer Shares Conversation He Had With President Donald Trump Following 'DWTS' Elimination (Exclusive)

Sean Spicer Reveals What Donald Trump Told Him After His 'DWTS' Elimination (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery