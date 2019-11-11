If *NSYNC ever needs a replacement, they can totally count on James Van Der Beek!

During Monday's "Boy Band & Girl Group Night" on Dancing With the Stars, the 42-year-old actor and his pro partner, Emma Slater, danced a jazz to "Bye Bye Bye."

James absolutely crushed the routine, flawlessly channeling the popular '90s boy band made up of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone. Throughout the routine, James and Emma even recreated the iconic choreography from the "Bye Bye Bye" music video, receiving loud applause from those in the ballroom and plenty of praise from fans on social media.

Following the dance, #TeamVanderSlate received the ultimate level of recognition from Joey, who served as the night's guest judge. "If I could give a 100, I would!" he raved. "Jazz is all about the attitude ... that was amazing and you did a great job. Hands down awesome, seriously."

Carrie Ann Inaba was just as impressed, saying, "You have this amazing ability. You give like 3,000 percent." James and Emma received a 9 from Carrie Ann, 8 from Len, 9 from Bruno and a 10 from Joey, for a total score of 36/40.

James has been slaying the competition since premiere night, but received 10s across the board (his first perfect score!) last week for a beautiful contemporary routine choreographed by Emma.

"I'm still walking on air. I can't even... it's just a perfect night," James gushed to ET just moments after the show wrapped. "I had my parents there, I had my kids there to watch that dance and do exactly what we wanted to do. And then to get perfect 10s across the board was more than I could've hoped for."

"I'm so happy," Emma added. "We're stoked!"

