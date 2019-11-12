Sean Spicer's lengthy run on Dancing With the Stars came to an end on Monday, and the former White House Press Secretary is opening up about his potential future on daytime TV.

Spicer and his pro partner Jenna Johnson -- who danced with him during the last two weeks, taking over for his original partner, Lindsay Arnold -- sat down with ET's Desiree Murphy and Jason Carter to talk about what's next for him now that his DWTS journey is over.

"I'm going to continue to do political work and strategic consulting, I've got a couple of media things that are in the works," Spicer said.

However, when it came to rumors and speculation that some unspecified role in the daytime TV world could be on his radar, Spicer simply said, "There's nothing to announce at this time."

As for his time on DWTS, Spicer explained that doing reality TV isn't something he's likely to pursue again any time soon.

"I did this as a one-off to have fun and enjoy myself, learn something new and meet great people," he shared. "Now I get to go back and spend some time with my family, for once, and get back to business."

Spicer went on to explain that he "didn't anticipate" the hit ABC dancing competition series "coming into my life," but that he's glad it did, and he's open to the future possibilities that await.

"I take every day one step at a time and we'll see what comes next," Spicer added.

While he's looking forward to returning to his normal life, the political figure admitted that getting the axe still stings because of the friendships he formed during his time on the show.

"The hardest part about going home is knowing that you're not going to see the people every day," he said. "You're spending four to five hours with Jenna, with Lindsay, and you grow with them."

"The upside is that the finale is in, like, [two weeks] so I'll go home, celebrate my anniversary with my wife and then fly back out," Spicer added.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

