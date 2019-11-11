Who could have ever guessed we'd see Sean Spicer channeling Beyonce?

The former White House press secretary, clad in another green outfit on Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars, performed an Argentine Tango to Destiny's Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills" in honor of "Boy Band & Girl Group Night."

Filling in again for Lindsay Arnold was pro Jenna Johnson, who pushed Spicer to his limit with a lift -- but it didn't exactly pay off. Guest judge Joey Fatone offered a couple encouraging words to Spicer. "It's now your crucial time," he said, encouraging him to gain "fluidity."

Bruno Tonioli followed up, saying, "Don't cry for Sean, Argentina. The truth is, you tried very hard.... you're competing with people who are better than you, but you do try hard."

"I appreciate how much effort you put into this," said Carrie Ann Inaba -- who previously expressed her frustration that Spicer, who has constantly been last on the leaderboard, is still in the competition. "I know you want to prove to everybody that you deserve to be here... but if you want to improve the dance, what's missing is the artistry."

"The best thing about it, it wasn't very long," Len Goodman added. "It was just walking about, it was a series of walking about... I can't even comment on it. I didn't like it. There you go!"

Spicer earned a total score of 26 out of 40 for the dance -- and even further criticism from fans at home, especially fans of Beyonce, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

"Sean Spicer dancing to Destiny's Child is such a disgrace!!! WTH!!" one fan argued, with another writing, "Are you kidding me? No, no, no."

See more reactions below:

Allowing Sean Spicer to dance to Bills, Bills, Bills on national tv should be a criminal offense — seratonin o’brien (@gwils_17) November 12, 2019

Disrespecting Destiny’s Child by giving Bills, Bills, Bills to Sean Spicer. #dwts — Britny Mendoza (@BritnyRocha) November 12, 2019

my mom was watching dwts and they really had sean spicer dancing to bills, bills, bills. truly the audacity. beyhive go press charges or something. — brie. (@briebxrries) November 12, 2019

#DWTS has Sean Spicer dancing to Beyoncé. This is a travesty. — Jo Schopper (@SchopperJo) November 12, 2019

Who did @Beyonce upset enough to have the producers make Sean Spicer dance to the classics, “Bills, Bills, Bills”? — Queen D (@domeniquenoelle) November 12, 2019

Sean Spicer "dancing" to Beyoncé is a hate crime. https://t.co/I1IlSVB1e2 — mcbc (@mcbc) November 12, 2019

Y’all are not going to really disrespect Destiny’s Child like this!!!!!!!! The audacity!!!!!! How dare y’all?! #DWTS — it me (@ashtonbxo) November 12, 2019

Lenny: The best thing about it was it wasn’t very long

Me: #DWTSpic.twitter.com/r3a2RGd8to — Kadey Joh (@kadeyobe10) November 12, 2019

Sean Spicer dancing to Bills, Bills, Bills is giving me second hand embarrassment #dwts 😓😅 — jazz (@dancingbballgal) November 12, 2019

@DancingABC is really playing with us by getting Sean to dance to Destiny’s Child 🤦🏼‍♀️ #DWTSpic.twitter.com/kgOQEp9NNB — Dalida (@DalidaDavid85) November 12, 2019

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

