'DWTS': Beyonce Fans React to Sean Spicer's Destiny's Child Performance
Who could have ever guessed we'd see Sean Spicer channeling Beyonce?
The former White House press secretary, clad in another green outfit on Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars, performed an Argentine Tango to Destiny's Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills" in honor of "Boy Band & Girl Group Night."
Filling in again for Lindsay Arnold was pro Jenna Johnson, who pushed Spicer to his limit with a lift -- but it didn't exactly pay off. Guest judge Joey Fatone offered a couple encouraging words to Spicer. "It's now your crucial time," he said, encouraging him to gain "fluidity."
Bruno Tonioli followed up, saying, "Don't cry for Sean, Argentina. The truth is, you tried very hard.... you're competing with people who are better than you, but you do try hard."
"I appreciate how much effort you put into this," said Carrie Ann Inaba -- who previously expressed her frustration that Spicer, who has constantly been last on the leaderboard, is still in the competition. "I know you want to prove to everybody that you deserve to be here... but if you want to improve the dance, what's missing is the artistry."
"The best thing about it, it wasn't very long," Len Goodman added. "It was just walking about, it was a series of walking about... I can't even comment on it. I didn't like it. There you go!"
Spicer earned a total score of 26 out of 40 for the dance -- and even further criticism from fans at home, especially fans of Beyonce, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.
"Sean Spicer dancing to Destiny's Child is such a disgrace!!! WTH!!" one fan argued, with another writing, "Are you kidding me? No, no, no."
See more reactions below:
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.
